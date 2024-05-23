News & Insights

SPC Nickel Concludes Upsized Funding Round

May 23, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

SPC Nickel (TSE:SPC) has released an update.

SPC Nickel Corp. successfully completed an upsized private placement, raising a total of approximately $2 million through the issuance of Common Share Units and Flow-Through Shares. The funds will propel the development of SPC Nickel’s mining projects in Sudbury and Nunavut, with a portion allocated for general working capital. The private placement received necessary approvals and included participation from company insiders, complying with regulatory exemptions.

