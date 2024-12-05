SPC Global Holdings Unveils Name Change and Stock Consolidation

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

The Original Juice Co. Ltd, soon to be known as SPC Global Holdings Ltd, has announced a significant transformation with a 10:1 securities consolidation and a change of name, approved by shareholders. This strategic move, including a new ASX ticker ‘SPG’, aims to streamline the company’s stock structure as it prepares for future growth and acquisitions. Investors will receive updated holding statements reflecting this consolidation.

