SPC Global Holdings Unveils Name Change and Stock Consolidation

December 05, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

The Original Juice Co. Ltd, soon to be known as SPC Global Holdings Ltd, has announced a significant transformation with a 10:1 securities consolidation and a change of name, approved by shareholders. This strategic move, including a new ASX ticker ‘SPG’, aims to streamline the company’s stock structure as it prepares for future growth and acquisitions. Investors will receive updated holding statements reflecting this consolidation.

For further insights into AU:OJC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

