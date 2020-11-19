SPB vs. CUYTY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Consumer Products - Discretionary sector might want to consider either Spectrum Brands (SPB) or Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR (CUYTY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Spectrum Brands and Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SPB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.14, while CUYTY has a forward P/E of 17.28. We also note that SPB has a PEG ratio of 0.70. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CUYTY currently has a PEG ratio of 12.43.

Another notable valuation metric for SPB is its P/B ratio of 1.98. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CUYTY has a P/B of 3.36.

These metrics, and several others, help SPB earn a Value grade of B, while CUYTY has been given a Value grade of D.

Both SPB and CUYTY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SPB is the superior value option right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR (CUYTY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.