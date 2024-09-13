SPB Stock Trades Near 52-Week High: Should You Buy or Play Safe?

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB are trading near its 52-week high mark of $96.74. The stock is currently trading at a 6.7% discount to the highest point reached in 52 weeks. Moreover, the current stock price reflects a 38.3% premium from its 52-week low of $65.27.



In the year-to-date period, Spectrum Brands’ stock gained 14.8% compared with the industry's growth of 19% and outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector’s return of 3.7%. This growth highlights its resilience in the global consumer products sector.



The technical indicators show that the stock is trading above both its 50- and 200-day moving averages, indicating strong upward momentum and suggesting sustained investor confidence in the company's performance.



The bullishness in the stock is supported by the company's ability to improve margins through pricing strategies, cost efficiencies and a favorable product mix. Its Global Productivity Improvement Plan (GPIP) and ongoing strategic transformation are driving optimism, as these initiatives are expected to enhance operational efficiency and support long-term growth.



Decoding the Opportunities for SPB Stock

Spectrum Brands' GPIP focuses on growth-enabling areas like technology, marketing and research and development. By reinvesting majority of its savings into these key areas, the company aims to fuel sustainable long-term growth and value creation across its businesses.



Significant investments in brand-focused advertising, marketing and innovation are likely to boost its top-line growth. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the company increased its spending by $23 million year over year in these areas and is on track to invest an additional $50 million through the fiscal 2024.



Spectrum Brands’ e-commerce is showing robust momentum, with more than 20% growth year over year in the fiscal third quarter. E-commerce now represents more than 21% of total sales, with each business segment witnessing double-digit growth. Management remains optimistic that the e-commerce sales across the businesses will be strong, with sales recovery in small kitchen appliances and global aquatics likely to continue.



Gains from increased pricing, cost improvements and a favorable mix are the key factors driving margins. The company has been proactive in its cost-takeout actions, including fixed cost reduction by eliminating permanently salaried headcount and reducing advertising and promotional spending. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, gross profit rose 14.9% year over year, driven by lower cost inventory and inventory-related costs and other cost improvements.

SPB’s Upward Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. In the past 60 days, the consensus earnings estimate for the current and next fiscal year improved 2.1% and 15.9%, respectively. These estimates indicate robust year-over-year earnings growth rates of around 212.4% and 29.8%, respectively.



Understanding the Risks for SPB Stock

Spectrum Brands faces several significant challenges related to geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. The company is facing soft demand in its small kitchen appliances category, which could limit growth in this segment.



Volume declines in certain pet product channels and the impact of SKU rationalization decisions made in fiscal 2023 might also pose difficulties. The difficult consumer environment along with reduced spending power might act as a deterrent. Foreign currency translations further complicate the company’s ability to achieve consistent growth and profitability.

SPB’s Premium Valuation

From a valuation perspective, the company is trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 14.53X, exceeding the industry average of 10.79X. However, it currently trades at a discount to the S&P 500’s average of 21.19X. Spectrum Brands' stock valuation seems relatively expensive at present.

Final Thought

Spectrum Brands has reinforced its market position by focusing on the GPIP aligning with increased pricing, cost improvements and a favorable mix. Although soft demand in its small kitchen appliances category, volume declines in certain pet product channels and the impact of SKU rationalization might pose difficulties, the company's strategic initiatives and robust e-commerce platform suggest potential for sustained growth.



Investors should consider a balanced perspective by evaluating the company's growth prospects alongside its existing operational challenges. Spectrum Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks From SPB’s Sector

Some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector are Wolverine World Wide WWW, Gildan Activewear GIL and Crocs, Inc. CROX.



Wolverine World Wide designs, manufactures and distributes a wide variety of casual and active apparel and footwear. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of almost 23% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for EPS is pegged at 85 cents, up from 5 cents reported in the prior year. WWW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.



Gildan Activewear has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 118.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIL’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 3.3% from the year-ago corresponding figure.



Crocs has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs current financial-year sales and earnings implies an improvement of 4.0% and 6.8%, respectively, from the prior-year actuals.

