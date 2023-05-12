SPB Stock Earnings: Spectrum Brands Misses EPS, Revenue Estimates

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) reported results for its fiscal second quarter this morning.

Spectrum Brands reported a loss per share of 14 cents. That was much worse than the analyst estimate for a loss of 4 cents.

The company reported revenue of $729.2 million.

This was also worse than the analyst estimate of $759.3 million.

You can read the full Spectrum Brands press release here.

