SPB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Superior Plus Corp (TSX: SPB.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.23, changing hands as low as $12.09 per share. Superior Plus Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPB's low point in its 52 week range is $9.17 per share, with $13.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.13.

