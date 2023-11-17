SPB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.79, changing hands as low as $70.82 per share. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPB's low point in its 52 week range is $45 per share, with $85.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.