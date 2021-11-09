SPB Exchange sets IPO price range at $10.50-11.50 per share

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest bourse, SPB Exchange, said on Tuesday it launched its initial public offering (IPO), setting the price range at $10.50-11.50 per share, implying an equity value of the company of $1.2-1.3 billion.

SPB Exchange said it will offer up to around 14.3 million shares and expects trading to begin on SPB Exchange on or around Nov. 19.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Kim Coghill)

