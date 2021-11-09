US Markets

SPB Exchange sets IPO price range at $10.50-11.50 per share

Russia's second-largest bourse, SPB Exchange, said on Tuesday it launched its initial public offering (IPO), setting the price range at $10.50-11.50 per share, implying an equity value of the company of $1.2-1.3 billion.

SPB Exchange said it will offer up to around 14.3 million shares and expects trading to begin on SPB Exchange on or around Nov. 19.

