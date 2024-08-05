SPB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.91, changing hands as low as $79.56 per share. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPB's low point in its 52 week range is $65.27 per share, with $96.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.31.

