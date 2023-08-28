SPB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

News & Insights

August 28, 2023

In trading on Monday, shares of Superior Plus Corp (TSX: SPB.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.35, changing hands as high as $10.40 per share. Superior Plus Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Superior Plus Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SPB's low point in its 52 week range is $9.10 per share, with $11.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.39.

