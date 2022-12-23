SPB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Superior Plus Corp (TSX: SPB.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.04, changing hands as high as $11.10 per share. Superior Plus Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPB's low point in its 52 week range is $9.44 per share, with $13.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.07.

