Spate of job cuts continues unabated at Big Tech, media firms

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Big Tech and media companies in the United States continue to announce fresh job cuts, a sign that the spate of layoffs seen in 2023 could persist as firms grapple with economic uncertainty.

Here are some of the job cuts announced by tech and media companies.

AMAZON AMZN.O

Jan. 18 - The Buy with Prime unit laying off less than 5% of its employees.

Jan. 11 - Audiobook and podcast division Audible laying off 5% of its workforce, according to a memo from the head of the division.

Jan. 10 - Amazon set to lay off several hundred employees in its streaming and studio operations, extending job cuts into 2024.

Jan. 9 - Streaming unit Twitch to cut 35% of its staff, or about 500 workers, as reported by Bloomberg News.

Feb. 6- Healthcare units One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy to cut a few hundred jobs, Amazon Healthcare Services executive Neil Lindsay said in a letter to employees.

ALPHABET GOOGL.O

Jan. 22 - X Lab, Alphabet's division for developing new technology, laying off dozens of workers and turning to outside investors for funding.

Jan. 16 - Google, part of Alphabet, laying off hundreds of employees in its advertising sales team.

Jan. 11 - Google laying off hundreds of people across teams, including the hardware team responsible for Pixel, Nest and Fitbit, and the majority of those in the augmented reality team.

DOCUSIGN DOCU.O

Feb. 6 - DocuSign plans to reduce its current workforce by about 6%, or 400 employees, with majority of the layoffs in the company's sales and marketing organizations.

SNAP SNAP.N

Feb. 5 - Snap plans to cut around 528 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce.

SKY GROUP

Jan. 30 - Comcast-owned CMCSA.O British media group Sky plans to cut about 1,000 jobs across its businesses this year, a source familiar with the development told Reuters, as it transitions to internet-based services from traditional satellite ones.

SALESFORCE CRM.N

Jan. 26 - Salesforce laying off about 700 employees, roughly 1% of its global workforce, according to the Wall Street Journal.

MICROSOFT MSFT.O

Jan. 25 - Microsoft set to lay off 1,900 employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox.

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL PARA.O

Jan. 25 - Paramount Global plans an unspecified number of layoffs, aims to become a leaner organization.

BUSINESS INSIDER

Jan. 25 - Business Insider plans to lay off around 8% of its staff, according to CEO Barbara Peng.

IBM IBM.N

Jan. 24 - IBM plans to lay off some employees in 2024, but will hire more for AI-centered roles, making it likely it will end the year with its headcount unchanged.

AURORA INNOVATION AUR.O

Jan. 24 - Autonomous vehicle technology company Aurora Innovation said it had cut 3% of its workforce as part of a reorganization exercise.

EBAY EBAY.O

Jan. 23 - eBay plans to cut about 1,000 roles, or around 9% of its current workforce.

LOS ANGELES TIMES

Jan. 23 - The Los Angeles Times plans to lay off 94 journalists who are members of the newspaper's union.

WALT DISNEY DIS.N

Jan. 11 - Pixar Animation Studios, part of Walt Disney, set to cut jobs after completing production on some shows and having more staff than needed.

UNITY SOFTWARE U.N

Jan. 8 - Videogame software provider Unity Software plans to lay off approximately 25% of its workforce, to cut around 1,800 jobs.

