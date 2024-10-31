SPARX Group Invests in Quantum Computing Pioneer

Sparx Group Co (JP:8739) has released an update.

SPARX Group’s Mirai Creation Fund III has invested in QunaSys, a Tokyo-based startup specializing in quantum computing algorithms and software. This investment aims to enhance the development of technologies that leverage quantum computing for industrial applications. The fund, initiated in 2021, continues to focus on innovative technologies, including carbon neutrality, with a combined AUM of JPY 114.3 billion.

