SPARX Group Invests in Japanese Gift Platform

SPARX Group’s Mirai Creation Fund III has invested in Giftmall Inc., a leading online gift platform in Japan, to enhance product development and expand services. Giftmall, known for its diverse offerings including celebratory experiences and local tours, aims to spread joy and reach more customers. This investment marks SPARX’s ongoing commitment to backing innovative companies across various sectors.

