Sparx Group to Boost Shareholder Returns

Sparx Group Co. has announced plans to acquire up to 210,000 treasury shares, valued at up to 300 million yen, as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The acquisition is set to take place from November 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, with the intention of canceling all acquired shares to increase share value.

