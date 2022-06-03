SpartanNash's (SPTN) Earnings Beat in Q1, Sales Rise Y/Y

SpartanNash Company SPTN posted a solid earnings performance in the first quarter of 2022 wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year.



This presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company posted adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 83 cents a share, outshining the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. Also, the bottom line increased 40.7% from 59 cents a share earned in the same quarter a year ago.



Consolidated net sales of $2,763.7 million rose 4% year over year on higher sales across all the segments. Comparable store sales rose to 7.2%, reflecting the momentum in its Retail segment.



Gross profit grew 7.8% year over year to $450.6 million. Also, gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) to 16.3% on improved margin rates across the Food Distribution and Military segments. This was somewhat offset by elevated LIFO expenses.

Moreover, adjusted operating earnings came in at $43.3 million, which climbed 33% from $32.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA grew 18.2% to $76.6 million.

Segmental Analysis

Net sales at Food Distribution rose 49.6% to $1,370.9 million, mainly owing to the inflationary impacts on pricing. We note that the segment accounted for 49.6% of the company’s consolidated sales in the first quarter of 2022.



Retail’s net sales increased 28.3% to $781.3 million in the reported quarter, mainly due to the inflationary pricing. Retail comparable store sales were 7.2%. The retail segment represented 28.3% of total sales in the period.



Finally, net sales at Military, which constituted 22.1% of the overall quarterly sales, were up 4.7% to $611.5 million. This was mainly due to the inflationary pricing, partly offset by reduced case volumes.

Other Financials

SpartanNash ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $16.3 million, net long-term debt of $433.8 million and a total shareholders’ equity of $795.3 million.



Cash generated from operating activities was $10 million during the 16 weeks ended Apr 23, 2022. SPTN had free cash flow of a negative $20 million in the aforementioned period. Moreover, capital expenditures and IT capital totaled $30.3 million in the same period. For 2022, management still projects capital expenditures and IT capital in the band of $100-$110 million.



In the first quarter, management declared cash dividends of $7.7 million, equal to 21 cents a share. It did not buy back shares during the quarter and has roughly $80 million left under its share repurchase programs.



Guidance

Following robust quarterly results, management raised guidance for 2022. Net sales are guided in the range of $9-$9.3 billion, higher than the earlier guidance of $8.9-$9.1 billion.



SpartanNash envisioned adjusted EBITDA in the band of $224-$239 million compared with the previous view of $214-$229 million. Adjusted earnings per share are projected in the bracket of $2.17-$2.32, up from $2.10-$2.25 estimated earlier.

Long-Term Goals

Management issued financial targets, which are likely to be accomplished by 2025. It projects net sales of more than $10 billion, indicating growth of at least 12% from the fiscal 2021 figure. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be more than $300 million, suggesting an increase of at least 40% compared with the fiscal 2021 number. SPTN expected adjusted EBITDA margin to be 3% of net sales, showing a rise of 25% from the fiscal 2021 reading.

Price Performance

This grocery retailer’s stock movement shows that its shares have decreased 15.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 5.1% decline.

