SpartanNash To Acquire Metcalfe's Market

April 15, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SpartanNash Co. (SPTN) announced the acquisition of Metcalfe's Market, a three-store grocery chain in Wisconsin on Monday.

Following the sale, Metcalfe's Market's Madison and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin locations will retain all current employees and its storefront, branding, and core shopper experience will remain unchanged.

The addition of Metcalfe's Market is expected to increase SpartanNash's presence in Wisconsin to seven stores.

The company stated that it would introduce an improved loyalty and rewards program with digital coupons and weekly grocery savings.

The transaction is anticipated to be finalized in spring 2024, pending customary closing conditions. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

