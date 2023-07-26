SpartanNash (SPTN) Unifies Retail Banners Under Family Fare

SpartanNash Company SPTN, a food solutions company, is taking significant strides to enhance the shopping experience for its customers across the Midwest. By consolidating its No Frills, Sun Mart and Dan's Supermarket retail banners into Family Fare, its flagship retail banner, the company is bringing a fresh wave of convenience and value to its stores. Family Fare has long been recognized for its commitment to community, exceptional service and everyday value offerings.



The recent upgrades come as part of SpartanNash's strategic plan to leverage the strength and recognition of its banner brands for growth and operational efficiency. The first phase of the transformation was witnessed this summer when seven stores in Nebraska underwent a complete makeover. The resounding success of these remodeled stores has paved the way for the conversion of five more stores in North Dakota, scheduled to be completed by the end of summer.



SpartanNash's senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Amy McClellan, expressed excitement about the rebranding, noting that Family Fare brings a unique hometown appeal, top-notch service and great value to communities, both large and small. With a long-standing presence in the Midwest, SpartanNash is proud to expand the reach of Family Fare to new places in the region.



Apart from contemporary decor and store layout improvements that enhance the overall guest experience, the rebranding also offers customers an enhanced loyalty and rewards program. This program includes enticing benefits such as digital coupons, fuel rewards and weekly grocery savings.



To celebrate the grand reopening of Family Fare stores, the company organized festive events in Nebraska, where associates joined forces with local schools to host family-friendly celebrations, complete with games, activities and food featuring Our Family products. These grand reopening events not only align perfectly with SpartanNash's mission to enrich lives through providing better food solutions but also foster stronger connections between associates and store guests.

While retail banners undergo consolidation, all Family Fare stores will remain SpartanNash operated. The company remains committed to enhancing the shopping experience for its loyal customers, introducing new amenities and benefits to elevate the overall retail journey.



In conclusion, SpartanNash's consolidation of its retail banners under the Family Fare brand represents a significant step toward delivering enhanced value and convenience to its customers in the Midwest. By unifying and strengthening its retail experience, SpartanNash is successfully leveraging the reputation and recognition of Family Fare for growth and operational efficiency. As the rebranding initiative continues to unfold, customers can expect an even more rewarding and enjoyable shopping experience at their local Family Fare stores.



