SpartanNash (SPTN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SpartanNash Company SPTN is likely to register an increase in the top and the the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 23, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,232 million, indicating a rise of about 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings of 36 cents suggests growth of almost 100% from the year-ago period’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.



A glance at this grocery retailer’s performance over the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 8.4%, on average.

Factors to Note

SpartanNash fourth-quarter results are likely to benefit from the solid execution of its Winning Recipe plan, which focuses on transforming its supply chain to boost overall growth. The company is focused on streamlining its operations and making strategic investments, including the expansion of capabilities across the distribution centers.



In addition, SPTN remains committed to boosting its solutions across both the digital and physical platforms, and expansion of its grocery services. All these tailwinds coupled with the improving trends at SPTN’s Retail unit might have aided the results during the quarter under review.



On the flip side, a tough operating landscape including inflationary pressures might have been concern. Any deleverage in the operating expenses is likely to show on SpartanNash’s bottom-line performance in the upcoming quarterly release. The company has been witnessing higher operating costs for a while now.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for SpartanNash this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SpartanNash Company Price and EPS Surprise

SpartanNash Company price-eps-surprise | SpartanNash Company Quote

\

SpartanNash has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DLTR is likely to register top-line growth from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.61 billion, suggesting 7.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at $2.02 per share, suggesting 0.5% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DLTR delivered an earnings beat of 9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PVH is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.64 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 42.3% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



PVH Corp’s top line is expected to fall from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.34 billion, suggesting a 3.8% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. PVH delivered an earnings beat of 22.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DG is likely to register top-line growth from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.32 billion, suggesting 19.3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at $3.24 per share, suggesting 26.1% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DG delivered an earnings miss of 0.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

