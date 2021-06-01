SpartanNash (SPTN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

SpartanNash Company SPTN is likely to register a decline in the top and bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2021 results on Jun 2, 2021, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,721 million, indicating a decrease of about 5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the bottom line of this distributor and retailer of grocery products is expected to decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the March-quarter’s earnings has been stable at 55 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a plunge of nearly 18% from 67 cents per share reported in the year-ago period.



In the last reported quarter, this Michigan-based company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%. However, the company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.1%, on average.

Factors to Note

Any deleverage in operating expenses is likely to show on the company’s bottom-line performance in the upcoming quarterly release. Apparently, the company has been witnessing steep operating costs for a while now. Higher incentive compensation, greater mix of Retail segment sales and elevated supply-chain expenses in the Food Distribution unit are persistently flaring up costs.



In addition, the COVID-challenges cannot be overlooked. In fact, the impact of domestic base access and commissary shopping restrictions with respect to the coronavirus has been partly hurting the company’s Military segment for a while now. Management on its last earnings call stated that the pandemic-related uncertainty and market mayhem are likely to have dampened its 2021 performance. Consequently, it had then projected the Retail segment comparable sales to decrease 7-9% for the first quarter. Within the company’s Military business, management had anticipated a relentless decline in the Defense Commissary Agency comparable sales trends.



On the flip side, SpartanNash has been focusing on streamlining its operations and making strategic investments including expansion of capabilities across its supply chain and distribution centers.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for SpartanNash this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SpartanNash Company Price and EPS Surprise

SpartanNash Company price-eps-surprise | SpartanNash Company Quote

Although SpartanNash has a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

