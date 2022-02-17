SpartanNash (SPTN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

SpartanNash Company SPTN is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb 24, 2022, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents for the fourth-quarter’s earnings suggests a plunge of nearly 44% from the year-ago period’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.



A glance at this grocery retailer’s performance over the trailing four quarters shows that it has a negative earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,061 million, indicating a decline of 8.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Factors to Note

SpartanNash is likely to have faced tough year-over-year comparisons due to the absence of the year-earlier quarter's pandemic-led benefits. In addition, supply-chain issues, inflationary pressures and labor shortages remain concerns. Any deleverage in the operating expenses is likely to show on SPTN’s bottom-line performance in the upcoming quarterly release. The company has been witnessing higher operating costs and transportation expenses for a while now. These downsides might have dampened SPTN’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



On the flip side, SpartanNash is focused on streamlining its operations and making strategic investments, including expansion of capabilities across the distribution centers. The improving trends at SPTN’s Retail unit might have aided its results. Moreover, SPTN is making efforts to drive growth via its supply-chain transformation initiative.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for SpartanNash this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Although SpartanNash currently has a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of -2.13% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Grocery Outlet GO currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.45% and a Zacks Rank #3. GO is anticipated to register a bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $774.2 million, indicating a dip of 4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grocery Outlet’s bottom line has been stable in the past seven days at 20 cents per share. However, the consensus estimate for earnings suggests a decline of 16.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. GO delivered an earnings beat of 4.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3. FIVE is likely to register a bottom-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.48 suggests an increase of 12.7% from the comparable quarter’s reported figure in the year-ago fiscal.



Five Below's top line is expected to rise from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.01 billion, which indicates an improvement of 17.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. FIVE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.4%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. COST is likely to register an increase in its bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.67 suggests an increase of 24.8% from the comparable quarter’s reported number in the prior-year fiscal.



Costco’s top line is expected to increase from the year-earlier reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $51.1 billion, suggesting growth of 14% from the prior-year quarter’s actuals. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

