SpartanNash (SPTN) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

SpartanNash Company SPTN is likely to register an increase in the top and the bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 18, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,134 million, indicating a rise of about 1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings of 58 cents suggests growth of 7.4% from the year-ago period’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.



A glance at this grocery retailer’s performance over the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 0.04%, on average.

Factors to Note

SpartanNash second-quarter results are likely to benefit from the solid execution of its Winning Recipe plan, which focuses on transforming its supply chain to boost overall growth. The company is focused on streamlining its operations and making strategic investments, including expansion of capabilities across the distribution centers.



In addition, SPTN remains committed toward e-commerce strategy, which has been boosting its solutions across both the digital and physical platforms, and expansion of its grocery services. All these tailwinds coupled with the improving trends at SPTN’s Retail unit might have aided the results during the quarter under review.



On the flip side, supply-chain issues, inflationary pressures and labor shortages might have been concerns. Any deleverage in the operating expenses is likely to show on SpartanNash’s bottom-line performance in the upcoming quarterly release. The company has been witnessing higher operating costs for a while now.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for SpartanNash this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SpartanNash Company Price and EPS Surprise

SpartanNash Company price-eps-surprise | SpartanNash Company Quote

SpartanNash has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, which makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.27% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.84 suggests an improvement of 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ulta Beauty's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $2.20 billion, which indicates an improvement of 11.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.8%, on average.



Kroger KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3. KR is expected to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports the second-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $34 billion, which suggests growth of 7.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s quarterly earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 81 cents per share, suggesting an improvement of about 1% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. KR delivered an earnings beat of 20.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. COST is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.08 suggests an increase of 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to improve from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $71 billion, suggesting growth of 13.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.



