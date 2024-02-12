SpartanNash (SPTN) Set to Post Q4 Earnings: Factors to Note

SpartanNash Company SPTN is likely to register a decrease in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 15, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,268 million, indicating a decline of 1.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter earnings of 38 cents per share suggests a rise of 35.7% from the year-ago period’s actual. The consensus mark has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



This grocery retailer has a negative earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.

Factors to Note

SpartanNash's fourth-quarter sales are anticipated to have encountered hurdles due to a blend of economic uncertainties, intricate supply-chain issues, shifts in the competitive landscape, and changing consumer preferences. The challenging operational environment, marked by inflationary pressures, is expected to have been concerning.



In the last reported quarter, the retail segment experienced challenges due to reductions in EBT benefits offered to consumers, adversely impacting same-store sales. Additionally, lower pharmacy margins contributed to competitive pressures within the retail sector. These factors highlight the intense competition within the industry, affecting SpartanNash's ability to maintain revenue growth and profitability. These are expected to have continued in the quarter under review.



On the brighter side, SpartanNash has been navigating toward a strong strategic direction that targets key areas to promote growth, enhance operational efficiency and ensure sustainability. A pivotal focus area is the transformation of merchandising efforts. The company has been actively working on streamlining product assortments, and boosting the attractiveness and visibility of its proprietary brands. These efforts are designed to enrich the customer shopping experience.



SpartanNash is likely to have gained in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from the implementation of these strategies. These strategies are anticipated to have positively influenced its financial performance, leading to bottom-line growth and margin expansion.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SpartanNash this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



SpartanNash has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



American Eagle Outfitters AEO has an Earnings ESP of +2.88% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at 50 cents, suggesting year-over-year growth of 35.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Eagle Outfitters’ quarterly top line is expected to have increased year over year. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.65 billion, which indicates an increase of 10.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. AEO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23%, on average.



Costco COST has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. COST is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.59 suggests a rise of 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to have improved from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $59.1 billion, suggesting growth of 6.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average.



Burlington Stores BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $3.25, suggesting year-over-year growth of 9.8%.



BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average. The consensus estimate for BURL’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.02 billion, indicating a rise of 9.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

