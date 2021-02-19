SpartanNash (SPTN) Queues Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

SpartanNash Company SPTN is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24, 2021, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,218 million, indicating growth of 11% from the prior-year reported figure.



Further, the bottom line of this distributor and retailer of grocery products is expected to improve year over year. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has been stable at 46 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a sharp improvement from 23 cents reported in the year-ago period.



Notably, the company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.5%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Michigan-based company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%.

Factors to Note

SpartanNash’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from coronavirus-led stockpiling and shift to the food-at-home trend as maintaining social distancing is the new normal. The pandemic-induced spike in demand is likely to have resulted in incremental sales across segments, namely, Food Distribution and Retail. However, the company’s Military Distribution segment has been struggling due to the impact of domestic base access and commissary shopping restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic.



The company might have also gained from surge in e-commerce sales during the quarter under review. Notably, e-commerce channel has been soaring on the back of consumer’s augmented interests toward online transactions. During the third quarter, the company registered more than 175% growth in its e-commerce business.



Industry experts pointed that while solid sales and other strategic endeavors are likely to have a favorable impact on margins, any increase in supply chain expenses, additional compensation for frontline workers and sanitation measures may have weighed on the same.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for SpartanNash this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



SpartanNash has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

