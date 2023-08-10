SpartanNash (SPTN) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What to Expect

SpartanNash Company SPTN is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2023 earnings on Aug 17, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,357 million, indicating a rise of about 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for second-quarter earnings of 63 cents per share suggests a decrease of 4.6% from the year-ago period’s actual. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.



A glance at this grocery retailer’s performance over the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Factors to Note

SpartanNash second-quarter results are likely to have benefited from the solid execution of its Winning Recipe plan, which focuses on transforming the supply chain to boost overall growth. Its supply-chain transformation and merchandising initiatives have been yielding results. The company has been focused on streamlining its operations and making strategic investments, including the expansion its capabilities across the distribution centers.



In addition, SPTN remains committed to boosting its solutions across the digital and physical platforms and expansion of its grocery services. All these tailwinds are likely to have aided sales results during the quarter under review.



On the flip side, a tough operating landscape, including inflationary pressures, is likely to have been a concern. Any deleverage in the operating expenses is expected to have reflected in SpartanNash’s bottom-line performance in the upcoming quarterly release. The company has been witnessing higher operating costs for a while now.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for SpartanNash this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SpartanNash Company Price and EPS Surprise

SpartanNash Company price-eps-surprise | SpartanNash Company Quote

SpartanNash has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are a few companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CASY is expected to register bottom-line decrease when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $3.39 per share, indicating a decline of 17.1% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



The company’s revenues are anticipated to decrease year over year. The consensus mark for the same stands at $3.85 billion, indicating a deterioration of 13.5% from that reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.5%.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2. LULU is likely to record top-line growth when it reports fiscal second-quarter 2023 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.17 billion, indicating a 15.9% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s reported actual. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.52 per share, implying a 14.6% increase from that reported in the comparable period of 2022. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3. COST is likely to register an increase in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $4.72 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 12.4% rise from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $78.9 billion, suggesting a 9.4% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. COST delivered an earnings beat of 1.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



