SpartanNash (SPTN) Lined for Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

SpartanNash Company SPTN is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov 8, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,325 million, indicating a rise of about 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share suggests a rise of 3.6% from the year-ago period’s actual. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.



This grocery retailer has an earnings surprise of 1.3%, on average.

Factors to Note

SpartanNash third-quarter results are likely to benefit from the solid execution of its Winning Recipe plan, which focuses on transforming the supply chain to boost overall growth. Its supply-chain transformation and merchandising initiatives have been yielding results. The company is focused on streamlining its operations and making strategic investments, including the expansion of capabilities across the distribution centers.



In addition, SPTN remains committed to boosting its solutions across the digital and physical platforms and expansion of its grocery services. All these tailwinds are likely to have aided the company’s results during the quarter under review.



On the flip side, a tough operating landscape, including the inflationary pressures, is likely to have been a concern. Any deleverage in the operating expenses is expected to have hurt SpartanNash’s performance in the upcoming quarterly release.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for SpartanNash this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SpartanNash Company Price and EPS Surprise

SpartanNash Company price-eps-surprise | SpartanNash Company Quote

SpartanNash has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at 51 cents, flat year over year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $107.6 million, which indicates an increase of 3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BBW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.02% and a Zacks Rank of 2. COST is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.43 suggests an increase of 10.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to improve from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $57.9 billion, suggesting growth of 6.3% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.



NIKE NKE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s quarterly earnings per share of 85 cents remains flat year over year.



NIKE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.1%, on average. The consensus estimate for NKE’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.4 billion, indicating a rise of 0.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.