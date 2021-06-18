SpartanNash (SPTN) Adds Value to Online Grocery Shopping

SpartanNash Company SPTN has come up with enhanced benefits and savings exclusively for its Fast Lane subscribers at no additional costs to make grocery online shopping accessible and affordable. Markedly, the Fast Lane subscribers have an access to the company’s dedicated personal shoppers, more benefits and exclusive savings, all for less than a dollar in a week.



We note that Fast Lane subscriptions can be availed of at $49 per year with free, unlimited curbside pickup at any of the company’s stores offering Fast Lane online grocery shopping. Subscribers of Fast Lane can generate greater savings now, thanks to half-off delivery in available locations (additional $4.95-per-order savings).



Moreover, amazing offers for June include 10% off on Our Family products excluding dairy; 5 cents off fuel on each Fast Lane deal; 15% discount on Daisy Cottage Cheese, Coffee-mate liquid creamers, select Chobani products, and Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts and crackers; and 20% off on Jack’s frozen pizzas.



Markedly, Fast Lane is quite a popular scheme for guests, offering the same in-store prices without even setting foot on an aisle. However, the company currently looks to take it to a new level with the aforesaid perks and savings. Hence, this will attract more customers and in turn, boost the company’s sales and profits. At present, 68 SpartanNash outlets across the states of Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin provide the Fast Lane online shopping option.

What’s More?

Earlier this month, SpartanNash posted mixed results for the first quarter of 2021 wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the top line missed the same. Precisely, the company saw a sales decline across all three segments. In the reported quarter, sales were mainly hurt due to the favorable prior-year sales, attributable to higher coronavirus-led demand.



Nonetheless, this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is in a planning phase of a supply-chain transformation initiative. The plan is focused on continuous improvements across its supply-chain operations. Management remains focused on expanding the company’s customer relationships within its Food Distribution unit and retaining momentum in the Retail segment. The company will continue making investments to boost its operational efficiency. Further, SpartanNash keeps projecting total net sales in the band of $8,800-$9,000 million for the 52-weeklong 2021.



Shares of this grocery retailer have increased 9.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 11.2% rally.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

Darling Ingredients DAR, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Medifast MED, also a Zacks #1 Ranked player, presently, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average.



Nomad Foods NOMD with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.3%, on average.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.