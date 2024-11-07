News & Insights

SpartanNash reports Q3 adjusted EPS 48c, consensus 48c

November 07, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $2.25B, consensus $2.24B. “Our team made significant progress on our strategic plans this past quarter, while sustaining profitability in a complex environment,” said SpartanNash (SPTN) President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “We continue to invest in our business to expand margin, capture additional cost savings, collaborate with our suppliers, and deliver value-add products and outstanding service to our Wholesale customers and Retail shoppers. All of these elements have established a solid foundation to drive organic and inorganic growth, including the upcoming acquisitions of Fresh Encounter and Markham.”

