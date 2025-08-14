SpartanNash Posts 46% Profit Drop in Q2

Key Points Net earnings (GAAP) fell 46.1% as retail profitability softened and acquisition-related costs mounted.

No fiscal 2025 guidance provided due to the pending C&S acquisition; cost-saving targets and integration efforts remain in focus.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), a major grocery wholesaler and retailer, released its second quarter results for fiscal 2025 on August 14, 2025. The big story from the release was stronger-than-expected adjusted profitability—a non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.54 beat analyst estimates of $0.50. However, revenue (GAAP) missed expectations, coming in at $2.27 billion (GAAP) versus the $2.28 billion consensus, with growth sourced mainly from recently acquired stores since organic sales volumes declined. Net earnings (GAAP) dropped sharply year over year to $6.2 million, reflecting the increased cost of acquisition integration and other one-off expenses. With the pending acquisition by C&S Wholesale Grocers on the horizon, the company withdrew any forward financial guidance, signaling a shift in its communication for the remainder of the year. Overall, the quarter reflected operational improvement in margins, but ongoing pressures in sales volumes, especially in core Wholesale, remained a concern.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.54 $0.50 $0.59 (8.5%) Revenue $2.27 billion N/A $2.23 billion 1.8% Adjusted EBITDA $68.7 million $64.5 million 6.5% Net Earnings $6.2 million $11.5 million (46.1%) Cash Provided by Operating Activities $112.6 million $132.1 million (14.7%)

Overview of SpartanNash and Key Business Drivers

SpartanNash is a major supplier within the U.S. grocery supply chain, operating a dual-segment business model. Its Wholesale arm distributes products to thousands of independent grocers, large chains, and military commissaries, while its Retail segment runs nearly 200 grocery stores across ten states. The company leverages a sprawling distribution network with 18 distribution centers and a large transportation fleet, serving customers in all 50 states and several overseas locations.

In the past year, it has concentrated on several growth levers—integrating recently acquired stores, expanding its private label "OwnBrands" product lines, improving supply chain technology, and deepening strategic partnerships, particularly with military commissaries. Key success factors include operational efficiency, the ability to launch appealing private-label products, and reliable performance across both Wholesale and Retail. Recent capital has gone into technology, automation, and modernized retail formats to improve store performance and lower costs.

Quarter Highlights: Performance, Segments, and Major Developments

For the quarter, overall revenue (GAAP) inched up 1.8% compared to the prior year but missed analyst consensus by $12.4 million (GAAP). This increase was driven by contributions from recently acquired stores in the Retail segment, as both comparable Retail store sales and Wholesale volumes fell. Wholesale revenue was down 3.0% to $1.51 billion. Management attributed this decline in the Wholesale segment to lower volumes in the national account channel, as well as the removal of intercompany sales to newly acquired Fresh Encounter stores. Operating earnings within Wholesale were $18.0 million, while Wholesale adjusted EBITDA rose 13.7% to $46.6 million.

The Retail segment was the growth engine, with revenue climbing 12.8% to $762.9 million. This gain was driven by acquisitions, as Retail comparable store sales decreased 0.5% due to lower unit volumes. Comparable sales in established stores fell 0.5%, swinging from a 1.6% increase in Q1 FY2025. Operating earnings in Retail nearly disappeared, totaling just $0.1 million (GAAP). Retail adjusted EBITDA declined 6.0% year over year to $22.1 million. Integration of new stores—including the Fresh Encounter and Metcalfe’s Market locations—continued.

Company-wide profitability metrics showed mixed results. Gross profit (GAAP) improved to $382.6 million from $353.0 million in the prior year, as ongoing cost leadership programs and margin-expansion initiatives began to show results. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes one-time charges such as merger and acquisition integration and organizational realignment, rose 6.5% year over year to $68.7 million. However, net earnings (GAAP) dropped to $6.2 million due to an increase in operating expenses, higher depreciation and amortization, and costs linked to the pending acquisition. Private label OwnBrands expansion remained a focus, with continued investment in new product launches to support margin initiatives.

Cash generated from operating activities (GAAP) was $112.6 million, a decrease from $132.1 million for Q2 FY2024. Capital expenditures and IT capital (non-GAAP), including ongoing technology upgrades and store remodels, totaled $56.2 million for the year to date through 28 weeks ended Q2 FY2025. Debt metrics improved: the ratio of net long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA improved to 2.7x at the end of Q2 FY2025, compared to 2.9x at the end of Q1 FY2025 (both non-GAAP).

Acquisition and integration expenses climbed to $9.3 million versus $2.6 million in Q2 FY2024. Organizational realignment costs more than tripled to $4.3 million (non-GAAP). These adjustments drove a notable gap between adjusted and GAAP measures, leaving the company’s reported earnings (GAAP) under pressure even as adjusted results (non-GAAP) outperformed expectations. Private label OwnBrands expansion remained a focus, with continued investment in new product launches to support margin initiatives.

The company returned $15.5 million to shareholders through dividends in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Focus Areas

Company management did not issue financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025, citing the pending acquisition by C&S Wholesale Grocers, which is expected to close later in the year. The transaction values shares at $26.90 per share in cash, a 52.5% premium to the pre-announcement stock price as of June 20, 2025, and as a result, the company’s standalone strategy and outlook have been put on hold while regulatory and closing processes proceed.

For investors monitoring future performance, several areas stand out. Cost-control efforts through the ongoing Cost Leadership Program remain a key priority, targeting $20 million in annual savings in FY2025 and with a ramp to $50 million annually by FY2026. Integration of acquisitions and their eventual margin contribution and profitability will be closely watched. Because revenue growth currently relies on recent store purchases and not underlying sales increase in either Retail or Wholesale, scrutiny of organic growth trends is likely to increase. Management also highlighted continued investment in technology and private label expansion as ways to drive long-term competitiveness.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

