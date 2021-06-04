SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.20

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.20 per share on the 30th of June. The dividend yield will be 3.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

SpartanNash's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, SpartanNash's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 17.3%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 45%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

SpartanNash Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:SPTN Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.20 to US$0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that SpartanNash has grown earnings per share at 6.0% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for SpartanNash's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

SpartanNash Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for SpartanNash that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



