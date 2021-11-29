SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.20

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) will pay a dividend of US$0.20 on the 30th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

SpartanNash's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by SpartanNash's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 5.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

SpartanNash Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:SPTN Historic Dividend November 29th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.20 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Although it's important to note that SpartanNash's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Growth of 1.6% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

SpartanNash Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think SpartanNash might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for SpartanNash that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

