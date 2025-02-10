SPARTANNASH Earnings Preview: Recent $SPTN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SPARTANNASH ($SPTN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,297,218,500 and earnings of $0.32 per share.
SPARTANNASH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of SPARTANNASH stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ELLSWORTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 223,742 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,098,953
- PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. removed 186,550 shares (-85.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,417,596
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 186,513 shares (+91.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,179,756
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 168,003 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,764,947
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 142,879 shares (+17.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,201,918
- CX INSTITUTIONAL removed 138,395 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,101,431
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 122,651 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,748,608
SPARTANNASH Government Contracts
We have seen $28,212 of award payments to $SPTN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
