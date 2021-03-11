SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.9% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPTN was $21.67, representing a -9.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.94 and a 140.78% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

SPTN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ). SPTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports SPTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -27.47%, compared to an industry average of -8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPTN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPTN as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSVM with an increase of 73.23% over the last 100 days. DIV has the highest percent weighting of SPTN at 2.16%.

