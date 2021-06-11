SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.33, the dividend yield is 3.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPTN was $20.33, representing a -15.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.94 and a 29.08% increase over the 52 week low of $15.75.

SPTN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). SPTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports SPTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -29.64%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.