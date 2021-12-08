SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SPTN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.24, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPTN was $24.24, representing a -7.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.14 and a 45.06% increase over the 52 week low of $16.71.

SPTN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ). SPTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports SPTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -30.04%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sptn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPTN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPTN as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWJ with an increase of 9.8% over the last 100 days. DIV has the highest percent weighting of SPTN at 2.41%.

