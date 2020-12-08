SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.192 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SPTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SPTN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.68, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPTN was $18.68, representing a -21.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.94 and a 107.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

SPTN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ). SPTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.94. Zacks Investment Research reports SPTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 133.03%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPTN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPTN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZV with an increase of 38.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SPTN at 1.87%.

