SpartanNash Company Reveals Drop In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - SpartanNash Company (SPTN) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.19 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $11.48 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SpartanNash Company reported adjusted earnings of $18.65 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $2.271 billion from $2.230 billion last year.

SpartanNash Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.19 Mln. vs. $11.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $2.271 Bln vs. $2.230 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.