SpartanNash Company Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SpartanNash Company (SPTN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $12.97 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $11.34 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, SpartanNash Company reported adjusted earnings of $18.48 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $2.81 billion from $2.91 billion last year.

SpartanNash Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

