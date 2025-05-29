SpartanNash Company Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - SpartanNash Company (SPTN) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.08 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $12.97 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SpartanNash Company reported adjusted earnings of $11.96 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $2.909 billion from $2.806 billion last year.

SpartanNash Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.08 Mln. vs. $12.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $2.909 Bln vs. $2.806 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.85 Full year revenue guidance: $9,800 - $10,000 Mln

