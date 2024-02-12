SpartanNash Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPTN

In trading on Monday, shares of SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.57, changing hands as high as $22.73 per share. SpartanNash Co shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPTN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.51 per share, with $32.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.56.

