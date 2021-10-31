SpartanNash: A Grocery with Long-Term Investment Opportunity

The grocery business is characterized by low margins and a very competitive environment, but if operated efficiently and effectively, the grocery industry can provide good returns on capital and decent growth. A relatively unknown small-cap operator in this space is SpartanNash (SPTN). The company operates in three unique segments – traditional retail grocery, grocery distribution, and supply to military commissaries and exchanges.

SpartanNash was formed when Spartan Stores, based in Michigan, merged with the Nash Finch Company, based in Minnesota, in November of 2013. Both companies have long histories in each of their respective communities.

Nash Finch started as a family-owned business back in 1885, when brothers Fred, Edgar and Willis Nash opened a small candy and tobacco store in North Dakota. Spartan Stores began in 1917, when 100 independent retailers got together to purchase grocery items in bulk and pass the savings along to their customers.

I am bullish on SpartanNash due to its low valuation and diversified growth opportunities.

Segment Review

Grocery Retailing - SpartanNash currently operates 148 supermarkets, primarily under the brands Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. The company offers pharmacy services in 93 of those stores as well as gas service in 36. The stores have a neighborhood market focus and are well-attuned to the local community, which differentiates them from large big-box stores or national chains.

Distribution - The company’s Food Distribution segment provides a wide variety of nationally branded and private label grocery products and produce to primarily independent grocers and their own retail stores. The coverage area includes large portions of the Midwest and Southeast regions of the U.S.

Military – The Military segment operates in a unique niche market, in which it contracts with major manufacturers to provide a wide variety of grocery products to military commissaries and exchanges, both domestically and abroad. This includes approximately 160 commissaries and 400 exchanges around the world. This is an exclusive arrangement with the Defense Commissary Agency.

Financial Characteristics

The Spartan business, when taken as a whole, is characterized by low gross margins of typically 13-15% in a normal year, and low operating margins, generally in the 1-2% range. However, free cash flow is usually substantial, due to low infrastructure needs once a store is built out.

Free cash flow over the past three years has been $248 million, $124 million, and $107 million for 2020, 2019 and 2018. Primary use of the free cash flow has been dividend payments, share repurchase and acquisitions (or the paydown of debt related to acquisitions). In the 1st half of 2021, the company repurchased 265,000 shares for a total of $5.3 million at an average price of $20.07 per share.

2nd Quarter Results

Results for the quarter and six months ending 6/30/21 were generally as expected. However, revenues declined as a result of tough comps against 2020 results, which had very favorable growth due to increased consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the sales decline, gross margins increased to 15.8% from 15.5% in the prior period. Operating cash flow came in at $105.4 million during the quarter. That was used to pay down $75 million in long-term debt.

The Military division continues to struggle as access to many military bases around the world are still limited. For the year, SpartanNash expects a decline in sales due to tough comps. However, the outlook for estimated EBITDA was raised to approximately $205 million.

Balance sheet and Dividend

Total cash as of 6/30/21 was $24 million and total debt was $445 million. Based on estimated 2021 EBITDA of $206.99 million, the leverage ratio was reasonable at 2.0x. Most of the debt is under a revolving credit agreement which matures in 2023. There appears to be over $500 million in borrowing capacity available under the credit agreement.

The company has increased its dividend in each of the last 5 years. The latest quarterly dividend was declared at $0.20 on August 30th. The annual run-rate on the latest quarterly dividend would equate to an annual payout ratio of 41%, based on a 2022 consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The stock currently yields 3.42%.

Valuation and Conclusion

Based on 2021 and 2022 EPS estimates of $1.74 and $1.94 respectively, SPTN stock trades at a P/E ratio of only 13x current year estimates and 11.7x forward estimates. However, the earnings may be somewhat understated, as the Military division is not earning its full potential.

Although I’m somewhat bullish on SPTN stock, I would wait until the November 10th Q3 earnings call before investing. A lot has happened in the past quarter, as the company has had to deal with supply chain issues, labor shortages, and rapid inflation. I don’t expect material changes in their forecast, but there may be pertinent information in the earnings call.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, SPTN has a Hold consensus, rating based on two Holds assigned in the past three months. At $21.00, the average SPTN price target implies 9.25% downside potential.

