Spartan Stores (SPTN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Spartan Stores (SPTN) closed at $21.58, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

SPTN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 12, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 82.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.31 billion, up 15.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $9.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +82.73% and +10.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPTN should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SPTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SPTN has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.92 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.95.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPTN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

