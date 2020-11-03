Spartan Stores (SPTN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Spartan Stores (SPTN) closed the most recent trading day at $18.80, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.85%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the grocery store operator and grocery distributor had gained 12.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPTN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 11, 2020. On that day, SPTN is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 106.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.15 billion, up 7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $9.45 billion, which would represent changes of +129.09% and +10.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPTN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPTN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SPTN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.82, so we one might conclude that SPTN is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SpartanNash Company (SPTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.