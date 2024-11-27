Spartan Resources Unveils New Gold Discovery

Gascoyne Resources Limited (AU:SPR) has released an update.
Spartan Resources has made a significant breakthrough with the discovery of a new high-grade gold prospect named ‘Freak’ near its Pepper Gold Deposit in the Dalgaranga Gold Project. This discovery has shown promising drill results and is the third major high-grade find in the area, underscoring the project’s potential. The company is focusing on an intensive drilling program to further explore and expand this new prospect.
