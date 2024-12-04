Spartan Resources Plans $220M Equity Raise for Expansion

Gascoyne Resources Limited (AU:SPR) has released an update.
Spartan Resources Limited is set to raise $220 million through a strategic placement of new ordinary shares, targeting sophisticated investors and institutions. This move is aimed at boosting their high-grade gold projects, leveraging existing infrastructure to expand their mining operations. Investors are advised to conduct independent inquiries as the presentation does not constitute financial advice.
