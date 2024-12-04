Spartan Resources Plans $220M Equity Raise for Expansion

Gascoyne Resources Limited (AU:SPR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spartan Resources Limited is set to raise $220 million through a strategic placement of new ordinary shares, targeting sophisticated investors and institutions. This move is aimed at boosting their high-grade gold projects, leveraging existing infrastructure to expand their mining operations. Investors are advised to conduct independent inquiries as the presentation does not constitute financial advice.

For further insights into AU:SPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.