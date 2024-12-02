News & Insights

Spartan Resources Pauses Trading for Capital Raising

December 02, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Gascoyne Resources Limited (AU:SPR) has released an update.

Spartan Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares as it plans a capital raising initiative, which will remain in effect until an announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 5, 2024. This move highlights the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial standing and could impact investor interests in the near term.

