Spartan Resources Issues New Performance Rights

Gascoyne Resources Limited (AU:SPR) has released an update.

Spartan Resources Limited has announced the issuance of over 2.3 million unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, which will not be quoted on the ASX, highlight the company’s commitment to rewarding and retaining its workforce. Investors may find this move indicative of Spartan’s strategic planning and employee-focused growth initiatives.

