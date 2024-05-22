Spartan Resources Director Buys First Shares

News & Insights

Gascoyne Resources Limited (AU:SPR) has released an update.

Spartan Resources Limited has reported a significant change in director Deanna Carpenter’s stake in the company. On May 17, 2024, Carpenter acquired 31,245 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.58 each, marking her first holding in the company’s securities. This change is part of Carpenter’s participation in the sub-underwriting of the Retail Entitlements issue.

