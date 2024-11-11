Spartan Resources Adjusts Issued Capital with Lapsed Securities

Gascoyne Resources Limited (AU:SPR) has released an update.

Spartan Resources Limited has announced the lapse of 166,666 performance rights due to unmet conditions, impacting their issued capital status. This development may influence investor perceptions and trading decisions, as performance rights are a key component of employee and executive compensation.

