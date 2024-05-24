Spartan Delta Shareholders Elect New Directors

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) has released an update.

Spartan Delta Corp. announced successful passage of all resolutions at its annual general meeting with a 58.18% shareholder turnout. Six directors were elected with Fotis Kalantzis and Reginald J. Greenslade receiving the highest approval rates. The company emphasizes its ongoing commitment to value creation, sustainable practices, and strategic growth in the Deep Basin and Duvernay regions.

